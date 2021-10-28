Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$80.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$161.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$55.35 price target (down from C$87.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.12.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Equitable Group stock opened at $123.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.25. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $127.08.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.