Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%.

Shares of EQNR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,786,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,233. The firm has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.26%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equinor ASA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 284,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

