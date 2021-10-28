EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $20.91. Approximately 136,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,147,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.15.

Get EQT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in EQT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 312,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.