EPAM Systems (EPAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EPAM Systems to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $652.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $611.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.60. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $305.83 and a 1 year high of $659.47. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.08, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,379,522. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $571.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

