EOG Resources, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.98 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $8.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.79. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.62 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.15.

NYSE EOG opened at $93.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $95.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after buying an additional 2,384,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

