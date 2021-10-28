Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $46.28 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 582,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,884,000 after buying an additional 49,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,488,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,074,000 after purchasing an additional 63,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,967,000 after purchasing an additional 245,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,118,000 after purchasing an additional 874,941 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,332.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

