Entain (LON:ENT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Entain (LON:ENT) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ENT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt raised shares of Entain to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reissued a top pick rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,105.56 ($27.51).

Get Entain alerts:

ENT stock opened at GBX 2,037 ($26.61) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The firm has a market cap of £11.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,014.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,829.57.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.