Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $180.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $170.79 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.84.

ENPH opened at $216.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.62. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $93.49 and a 1-year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,695 shares of company stock worth $9,147,907 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 947.6% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 38,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

