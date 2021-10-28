Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENJY opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Enjoy Technology has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

