Engine NO. 1 LLC Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $55.89. The company had a trading volume of 215,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,636,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $240.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

