Engine NO. 1 LLC Makes New $426,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 869 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $618.63. 9,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.05 and a 1 year high of $617.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $551.57 and its 200-day moving average is $491.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.45.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

