Engine NO. 1 LLC Invests $994,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,211,477,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,014,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Bank of America by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009,021 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,537,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.81. 427,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,187,945. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $402.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

