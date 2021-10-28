Engine NO. 1 LLC Grows Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises about 4.2% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $15,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 7,832.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,286 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.6% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.6% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 230,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 98.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 99,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,299,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $561.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 106.39, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $535.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.53. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $579.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total value of $3,295,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,178 shares of company stock worth $25,500,931 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.13.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

