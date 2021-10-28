Engine NO. 1 LLC Acquires New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.4% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,905,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.31.

NVDA traded up $3.15 on Thursday, hitting $247.66. 298,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,954,988. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $252.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.99, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

