Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $115.33, but opened at $124.50. Encore Wire shares last traded at $123.50, with a volume of 2,675 shares changing hands.

The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 21.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.68.

Encore Wire Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

