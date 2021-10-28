Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.230-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.08 billion-$5.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion.Encompass Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.23-4.38 EPS.

NYSE EHC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.48. 19,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,493. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.27.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Encompass Health stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Encompass Health worth $52,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

