EMS Capital LP Grows Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

EMS Capital LP increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 342,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for approximately 2.4% of EMS Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. EMS Capital LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $30,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,421 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,501,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,474,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,408,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,339,000 after buying an additional 46,713 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after buying an additional 105,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYV. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

LYV stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.52. 10,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,776. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $102.85.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.