EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Shares Gap Up to $116.52

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $116.52, but opened at $121.55. EMCOR Group shares last traded at $122.08, with a volume of 430 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.13%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

