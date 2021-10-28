Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Short Interest Update

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,858,200 shares, a growth of 207.9% from the September 30th total of 2,876,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,690.9 days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embracer Group AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THQQF opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Embracer Group AB has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

