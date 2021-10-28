Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Down 70.8% in October

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.32. 12,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.49. Eltek has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of -2.68.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.73% of Eltek worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

