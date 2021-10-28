Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Down 70.8% in October

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.32. 12,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.49. Eltek has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of -2.68.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter.
About Eltek
Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.
