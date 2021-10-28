Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,659,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,432 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.49% of Eli Lilly and worth $1,069,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.83.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.99. The company had a trading volume of 65,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

