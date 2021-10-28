El Pollo Loco (LOCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. On average, analysts expect El Pollo Loco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LOCO opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $533.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45.

LOCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in El Pollo Loco stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of El Pollo Loco worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

