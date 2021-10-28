Eifion Jones Sells 8,778 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Eifion Jones sold 8,778 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $210,759.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eifion Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Eifion Jones sold 16,222 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $391,274.64.

On Monday, September 13th, Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $22.73 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

HAYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

