Eifion Jones Sells 8,778 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Eifion Jones sold 8,778 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $210,759.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Eifion Jones also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 25th, Eifion Jones sold 16,222 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $391,274.64.
- On Monday, September 13th, Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00.
NYSE:HAYW opened at $22.73 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23.
HAYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hayward Company Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
