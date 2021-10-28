Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Eiffage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.85.

Shares of EFGSY opened at $20.25 on Monday. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

