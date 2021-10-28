Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

NYSE EW traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.07. 1,667,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The stock has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

