Edgeless (EDG) Market Cap Achieves $1.07 Million

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Edgeless has a market cap of $1.07 million and $1,991.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Edgeless has traded up 66.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00050056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.71 or 0.00209687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00099084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

EDG is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

