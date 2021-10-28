Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

NYSE:EC opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $15.91.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 13.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 23.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

