Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 82.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.43.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $185.03 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $131.36 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

