Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at $640,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 739,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,683 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKX. Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.88. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

