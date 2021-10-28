Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 2,323 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $290,110,000 after buying an additional 454,828 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,488,446,000 after buying an additional 406,093 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $112,557,000 after buying an additional 326,003 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after purchasing an additional 246,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $85,096,000 after purchasing an additional 231,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $117,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,779 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $94.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.58. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $145.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

