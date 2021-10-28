Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Globe Life by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Shares of GL opened at $90.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.71 and a 1-year high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

