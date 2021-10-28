Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 54.6% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

