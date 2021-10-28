Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Echo Global Logistics worth $10,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter worth $500,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter worth $259,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter worth $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ECHO. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

