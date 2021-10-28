eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-$1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.57-$2.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.eBay also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.010 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.66. 7,310,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,152,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. eBay has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a positive rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.27.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

