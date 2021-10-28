eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives $73.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Mizuho upped their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $77.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.79. eBay has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

