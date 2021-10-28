easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of easyJet from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $900.00.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $8.44 on Monday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.5097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.61%.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

