EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $195.50 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.64 and a twelve month high of $196.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.74.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.90.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

