Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Announces Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 19.34%.
Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. 6,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.70. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.
