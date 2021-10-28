Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Announces Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 19.34%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. 6,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.70. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

