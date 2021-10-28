Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DT. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.32.

DT opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.36, a PEG ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

