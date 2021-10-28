Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $81.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DT. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.41.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $71.66 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.36, a PEG ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $651,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $668,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 254,118 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

