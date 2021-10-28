Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Trading 7.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) shares shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $80.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dutch Bros traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $73.01. 33,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,451,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.87.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $19,884,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $7,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $842,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

