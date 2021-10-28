DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS.

NYSE DTE traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.01. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTE. Mizuho increased their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.27.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

