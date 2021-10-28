Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issues Earnings Results

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $8,384,254.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $26,001,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 81.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 24.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the period. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.