Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issues Earnings Results

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of DRVN stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96.
In related news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $8,384,254.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $26,001,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
