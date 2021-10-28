Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.19.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$16.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$11.45 and a 12-month high of C$17.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 8.58.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

