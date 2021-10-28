Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,092,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,837,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,515,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,343,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,281,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

In other Alkami Technology news, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $3,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $647,984.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,581 in the last quarter.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,056. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

