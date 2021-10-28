Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Sells 200,000 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up 9.6% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Snowflake worth $743,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131,611 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 359.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Snowflake by 96.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after buying an additional 6,266,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 181.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,363,000 after buying an additional 2,570,112 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $6,829,666.71. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,078 shares in the company, valued at $25,936,329.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,099,810 shares of company stock worth $334,187,586. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $350.56. 22,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,108,204. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.16.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SNOW shares. FBN Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.60.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

