Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Has $149.39 Million Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,413,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,036 shares during the period. Floor & Decor accounts for approximately 1.9% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $149,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

FND stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.24. 2,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.39 and a 52 week high of $138.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.34.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $6,155,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,865,451. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $1,638,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,916 shares of company stock worth $37,267,526 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

