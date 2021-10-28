DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.05.

Shares of DKNG opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 2.10.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $5,185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $16,443,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,110,961 shares of company stock valued at $230,787,612. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in DraftKings by 77.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 189,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 82,797 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in DraftKings by 40.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 25.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 6.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 54.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

