Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. Research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,862,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

