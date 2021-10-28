DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Trading 5.2% Higher

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.57 and last traded at $38.57. 1,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 579,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

