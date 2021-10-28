DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Trading 5.2% Higher

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.57 and last traded at $38.57. 1,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 579,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.
About DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
